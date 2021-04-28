Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 428,810 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 428,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.