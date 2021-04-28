Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

