Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 29,720 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 263.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $57,587,061.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

