Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

