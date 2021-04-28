Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

