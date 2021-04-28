Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,083 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

