Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.85 and its 200-day moving average is $435.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.