Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

