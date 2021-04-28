Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

