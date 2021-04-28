Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

