Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $348.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.60 and a 200-day moving average of $277.37. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

