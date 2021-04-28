Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 50,750 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.