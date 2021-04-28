Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 12,701 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of -599.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.