Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,536 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

CREE opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

