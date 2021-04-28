Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 18,940 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $229.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

