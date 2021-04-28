Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 266 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $562.63 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.78 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.90. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

