Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 456 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

