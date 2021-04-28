Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 214,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

