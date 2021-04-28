Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $1.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.000-11.301 EPS.

NYSE MCO traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.96.

Get Moody's alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.