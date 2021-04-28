Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.301 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.17.

MCO traded down $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.04. 995,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $1.29. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

