Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVVYF stock remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 221,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,486. Moovly Media has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

