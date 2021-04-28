More Coin (MORE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,244.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. More Coin has a total market cap of $251,913.40 and $8,244.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.