Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.24. 840,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

