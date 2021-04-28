Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,030 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.