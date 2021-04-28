Morgan Stanley Acquires 15,018 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Park National worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Park National by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

