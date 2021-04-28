Morgan Stanley Acquires 201,332 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.33% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,864 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

