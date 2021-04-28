Morgan Stanley Acquires 28,598 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

MHI opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.