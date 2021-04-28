Morgan Stanley Acquires 35,363 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Mimecast worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.