Morgan Stanley Acquires 524,261 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 824.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of 360 DigiTech worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

QFIN stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. Analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

