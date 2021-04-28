Morgan Stanley Acquires 78,280 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.92% of VirnetX worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

