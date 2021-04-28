Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,575.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,317.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $118.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,409.56. The stock had a trading volume of 87,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,894.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,324.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.