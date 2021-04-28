Morgan Stanley Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

