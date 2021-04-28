Morgan Stanley Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 63,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,607. Corning has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,841,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,712,000 after buying an additional 54,041,176 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $759,279,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,126,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,921,000 after buying an additional 15,863,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

