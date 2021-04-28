Morgan Stanley Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $129.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

NYSE CCK opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Crown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

