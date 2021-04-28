Morgan Stanley Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $114.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.