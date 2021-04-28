Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Service Properties Trust worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.