Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Trinseo worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after buying an additional 253,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Trinseo stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,844 shares of company stock worth $5,768,887. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

