Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.66% of MoneyGram International worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

