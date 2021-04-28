Morgan Stanley Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.58. 320,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

