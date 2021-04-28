Morgan Stanley Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $135.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.