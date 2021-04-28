Morgan Stanley Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $89.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 129.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $43,758,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

