Morgan Stanley Buys 113,394 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Getty Realty worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

