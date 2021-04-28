Morgan Stanley Buys 142,332 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 615.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Kforce worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $140,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $57.05.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

