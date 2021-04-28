Morgan Stanley Buys 148,554 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.49% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

