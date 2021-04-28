Morgan Stanley Buys 49,102 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Cimpress worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

