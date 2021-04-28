Morgan Stanley Buys 84,623 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of MRC Global worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $708.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.