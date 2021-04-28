Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.