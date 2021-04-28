Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Wabash National worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wabash National by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

