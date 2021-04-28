Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cantel Medical worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $89.76.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMD. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

