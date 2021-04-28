Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.80% of Cue Biopharma worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

CUE opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $370.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.